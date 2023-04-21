Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $14,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on PCAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. OTR Global downgraded shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR to $64.89 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.42.

PACCAR Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $72.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $76.71.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.29. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 106,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $7,729,259.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,789,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,887,270.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,012 shares of company stock valued at $11,461,239. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.