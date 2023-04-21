Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Increases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,306 shares of company stock valued at $17,162,278. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK opened at $114.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.05 and a fifty-two week high of $116.44. The firm has a market cap of $289.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Citigroup raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.65.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also

