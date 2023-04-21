Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 204.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,699 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Regency Centers worth $15,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 118,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 251,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of REG opened at $60.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $73.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.54.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $314.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.23 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.45% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.20%.

Regency Centers declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regency Centers news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $995,504.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

