Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys 344 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PZZA. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at about $491,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 209.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the first quarter worth about $1,664,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Stephens raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

PZZA stock opened at $74.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.26. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $107.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. The firm had revenue of $526.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 89.36%.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

