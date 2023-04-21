Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 4,002 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,175 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Visa were worth $24,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Visa by 290.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $786,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,642 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 15,603.1% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 3,136,223 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Visa by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,821,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,695 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,294,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 30.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,922,846 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,052,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,336 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on V shares. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.70.

Shares of V opened at $234.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.87. The company has a market cap of $441.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $234.99.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

