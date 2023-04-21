9,621 Shares in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,621 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 164.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 652.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 74.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FN opened at $95.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.18. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $74.57 and a 12-month high of $140.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $668.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.26 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 18.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total transaction of $631,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,524.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FN shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $161.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

