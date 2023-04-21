Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Grows Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 208.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.80.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $296,584.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,784.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $376,620.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,940,453.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $296,584.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,784.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,586 shares of company stock worth $1,459,205 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $175.18 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $124.37 and a 52-week high of $182.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.10). Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.99%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

