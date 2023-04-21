Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,381,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,861,000 after acquiring an additional 193,275 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,042,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,378,000 after purchasing an additional 395,026 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $690,043,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,517,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,312,000 after purchasing an additional 874,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,433,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.99 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

