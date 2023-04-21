Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,854 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 276.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 397.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Shares of PDBC opened at $14.31 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $20.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.40.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

