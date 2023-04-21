Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Takes Position in SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 51,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned 0.12% of SAB Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $28,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 149,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 71,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 91.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in SAB Biotherapeutics by 23.8% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 807,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 155,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

SABS stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76. SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $2.98.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases comprising COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders, such as type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and cancer.

