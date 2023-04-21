Forsta AP Fonden Cuts Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 206,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Edison International were worth $6,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 980.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 975.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, March 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

In other Edison International news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $73.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $73.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.23. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 184.38%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

