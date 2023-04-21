Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 31,900 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,100 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in NetApp were worth $7,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,575,097 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,643,670,000 after purchasing an additional 189,823 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 7.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,305,293 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $142,708,000 after purchasing an additional 153,908 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in NetApp by 6.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,077 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $171,649,000 after acquiring an additional 117,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in NetApp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,936,438 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $119,769,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.24.

NetApp Trading Down 4.2 %

NTAP opened at $63.36 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $79.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.42%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $296,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,895,386.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,774.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $296,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,895,386.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,448. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Articles

