Forsta AP Fonden Sells 302,600 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 302,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $8,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% during the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 990.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PEG stock opened at $63.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.80 and a 200 day moving average of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.52%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.15.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

