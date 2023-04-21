Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 35,100 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.0% of Forsta AP Fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $87,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,059,943,000 after buying an additional 1,011,858 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,722,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,682,956,000 after buying an additional 812,278 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,929,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,636,544,000 after buying an additional 131,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $298.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $302.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on HD. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

