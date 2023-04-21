Bailard Inc. Sells 294 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bailard Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,218 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 22.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Tesla by 57.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 157 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 9.7 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $162.99 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $364.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.15.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.65.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.