Mission Wealth Management LP Invests $384,000 in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDS. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 3.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.81.

Woodside Energy Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 8.4%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Woodside Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, Development, and Others. The North West Shelf segment produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

