The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,773 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $563,524,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $341,915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,059,943,000 after buying an additional 1,011,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $298.57 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The firm has a market cap of $302.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.