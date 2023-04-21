Bailard Inc. Sells 100 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Bailard Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3,803.9% in the 4th quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 81,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,545,000 after buying an additional 79,045 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 82,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,974,000 after buying an additional 10,339 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $106.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.10 and a 200-day moving average of $106.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $122.68.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

