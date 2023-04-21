Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 113 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $911,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE WEC opened at $96.85 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.14 and a 200-day moving average of $93.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.40.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.