Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Cable One were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter worth $1,119,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Cable One by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,503 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its position in Cable One by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 251,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,329,000 after purchasing an additional 65,395 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter worth $42,255,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in Cable One in the 3rd quarter worth $42,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CABO opened at $692.03 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $609.85 and a one year high of $1,464.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $692.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $732.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Cable One Announces Dividend

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.56 by ($3.62). Cable One had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $425.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.84 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 57.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $709.30 per share, with a total value of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,506. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CABO shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $850.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,200.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cable One from $800.00 to $785.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,105.71.

About Cable One

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.