Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Edison International were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EIX. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 36.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,989 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,704,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,642,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,820 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 110.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,251,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,834,000 after purchasing an additional 658,091 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 30.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,491,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,993,000 after purchasing an additional 583,923 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,265,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,675,871,000 after purchasing an additional 562,352 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $73.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.80. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $73.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 184.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In other Edison International news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

