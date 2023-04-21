Mission Wealth Management LP Has $417,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,532 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 768.6% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,165,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,918 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8,095.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.97. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $24.84.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

