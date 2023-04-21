Mission Wealth Management LP Has $466,000 Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,516 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 5.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BHP opened at $60.71 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $74.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 8.7%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BHP. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.12) to GBX 2,900 ($35.89) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.94) to GBX 2,510 ($31.06) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.22) to GBX 2,300 ($28.46) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.41) to GBX 2,550 ($31.56) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,211.50.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

