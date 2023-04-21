Profund Advisors LLC Has $757,000 Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,940,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,230,000 after purchasing an additional 162,289 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 17.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,580,000 after purchasing an additional 271,360 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $168,365,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1,278.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 453,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,616,000 after purchasing an additional 421,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,455,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $96,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,455,686.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $665,194.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 295,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,595,209.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,412 shares of company stock worth $1,752,637. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler Stock Down 2.4 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of ZS opened at $100.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.71 and a fifty-two week high of $230.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.14.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Featured Stories

