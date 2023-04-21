ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 1,286 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $14,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 138.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,778,000 after buying an additional 22,440 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 54.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 73,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $958,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.30.

NYSE PNC opened at $125.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.51 and a 12 month high of $183.11.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

