Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,993 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Zscaler worth $12,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 294.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities cut shares of Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Zscaler from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.14.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $100.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.50. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.71 and a 1 year high of $230.90.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $96,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,455,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $96,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,455,686.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $665,194.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,595,209.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,412 shares of company stock worth $1,752,637. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Further Reading

