Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,409 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,252,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,900 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 9,068,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1,726.7% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,289,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,073 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

CNP stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.31.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.89.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.