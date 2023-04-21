Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 355 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

STIP opened at $98.89 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $104.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.60.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

