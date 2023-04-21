Dfpg Investments LLC Acquires New Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.8 %

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $270.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.29.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.48%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.45.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $4,138,519.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,159 shares of company stock worth $22,688,959 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

