Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,953,106 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,953,106 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,232.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 555.6% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 213.8% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 16,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $163,755.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,818.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 16,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $163,755.63. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,818.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $589,987.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,618.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,797. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.28. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $11.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. Equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TEVA shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

