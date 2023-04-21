Integrated Advisors Network LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Wealth Management Resources Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 23,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $36.03 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $36.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.62 and its 200 day moving average is $33.02.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

