Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,890 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,768,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,003,695,000 after purchasing an additional 803,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,154,000 after buying an additional 155,155 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,135,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,503,000 after buying an additional 149,591 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,231,000 after acquiring an additional 21,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,283,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,902,000 after acquiring an additional 78,253 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of OC stock opened at $101.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.72.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 16.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.23.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,505 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,500 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

