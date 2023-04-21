Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam cut its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 65,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,663,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BIO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $664.75.

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total transaction of $849,306.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,254.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $459.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.63 and a fifty-two week high of $574.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $475.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.17. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.14). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 129.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $730.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

