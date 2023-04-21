Dfpg Investments LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $49.67 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.10. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

