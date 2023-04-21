Dfpg Investments LLC Invests $455,000 in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on K shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kellogg Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total value of $6,763,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,631,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,381,203.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total transaction of $6,763,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,631,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,381,203.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $201,675.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,443.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 628,437 shares of company stock valued at $41,995,511 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

K opened at $67.24 on Friday. Kellogg has a one year low of $63.74 and a one year high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.55 and its 200-day moving average is $69.63. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.59%.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Featured Stories

