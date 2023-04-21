Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Cuts Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in AON were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in AON by 4,109.5% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,266,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,850 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in AON by 749.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,572,000 after acquiring an additional 551,932 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in AON by 6,802.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 158,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,468,000 after acquiring an additional 156,241 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AON by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,171,000 after acquiring an additional 130,250 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AON by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,034,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,830,890,000 after acquiring an additional 111,820 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE AON opened at $333.07 on Friday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $310.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.26. The stock has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $63,535,423.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.