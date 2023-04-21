Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 1,083 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,574 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 14,093,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,379,000 after purchasing an additional 409,249 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $264,003,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,573,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $37.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.41 and a 200 day moving average of $34.72. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $38.84.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

