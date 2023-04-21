Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 308,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,468 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $5,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $758,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 29,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 48,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 2.86. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $31.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.36 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 194.49% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 3,963 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $99,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 78,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 3,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $99,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 78,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $176,768.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 628,973 shares in the company, valued at $14,850,052.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 317,424 shares of company stock valued at $6,262,403 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bloom Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.07.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

