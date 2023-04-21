Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,727 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 114,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,319,000 after buying an additional 67,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PAYX opened at $109.07 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.74 and a 200 day moving average of $114.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.79.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.