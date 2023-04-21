Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,365 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NVR were worth $6,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 4.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 8.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter worth about $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total transaction of $8,052,544.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,541.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total transaction of $8,052,544.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,541.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,130.00, for a total value of $10,260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,451 shares in the company, valued at $7,443,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,327 shares of company stock worth $38,173,143. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVR Trading Up 0.5 %

NVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,956.00.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $5,892.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5,372.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,857.53. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,576.01 and a 52-week high of $5,986.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $98.88 by $34.56. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 56.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $89.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 394.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Stories

