Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,652 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $6,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in DTE Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in DTE Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in DTE Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DTE opened at $113.37 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.24 and a 200-day moving average of $112.82.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.11.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

