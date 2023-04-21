Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DOC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,307 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,118,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 56,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.78. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DOC shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.46.

About Physicians Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Further Reading

