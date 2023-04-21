Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $6,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 455.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

Insider Activity

AMETEK Price Performance

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $480,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,605,294 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AME stock opened at $137.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.62.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

AMETEK Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.