Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Rating) by 207.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 38,699 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 68,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 37,199 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 34.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:URNM opened at $29.65 on Friday. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $45.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.78.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

