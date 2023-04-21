Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $6.82 Million Stock Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 426,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,292 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $6,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in CNH Industrial by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,377,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,020,000 after acquiring an additional 126,814 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $407,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in CNH Industrial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,577,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,110,000 after acquiring an additional 722,652 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in CNH Industrial by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,269,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,451,000 after acquiring an additional 330,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CNH Industrial by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNHI. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

CNH Industrial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $17.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 7.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.25.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.3861 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31. CNH Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

