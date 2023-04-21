Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 30.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 17.8% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $2,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $6,267,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $847,943,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $6,267,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $847,943,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total value of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,627,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,778,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 462,337 shares of company stock worth $73,055,832 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moderna Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Securities lowered Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.27.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $141.14 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $217.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading

