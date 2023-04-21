Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 170.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,065 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.08% of Advance Auto Parts worth $6,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of AAP stock opened at $128.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.13. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $109.05 and a one year high of $231.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 72.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Argus downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, February 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.06.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

