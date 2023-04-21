Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 20,596 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,596 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $7,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSI. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,058,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,167 shares of company stock valued at $10,066,483. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.67.

NYSE:MSI opened at $287.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $273.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $293.32.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

