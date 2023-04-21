Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,758 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

FCX stock opened at $41.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.62. The company has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

