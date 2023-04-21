New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,300 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,548 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2,382.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Tapestry Price Performance

TPR opened at $42.29 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. Tapestry had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

About Tapestry

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

